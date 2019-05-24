HIBB positive on on earnings beat, updated FY2019 guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) reports comparable-store sales rose 5.1% in Q1.

E-commerce sales comprised of 8.3% of total sales.

Gross margin rate decreased 70 bps to 34.5%.

Store operating, selling, and administrative expenses rate fell 80 bps to 21.7%.

Store count +76 Y/Y to 1,144.

During the quarter, company repurchased 259,432 shares of common stock for $5.4M.

The company expects to open ~10 to 15 new store with approximately 95 store closures in FY2020.

FY2020 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: +0.5% to +2%; Adjusted gross margin: -35 bps to -45 bps; SG&A expense: +10 bps to +15 bps; Diluted EPS: $1.70 to $1.85; Adjusted EPS: $2 to $2.15; Tax rate: 25%; Capex: 18M to $22M; Share buyback: $10M to $15M.

HIBB +1.41% premarket.

