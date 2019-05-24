RBC cuts rating on BioCryst on disappointing BCX7353 data; down 4% premarket

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (1173% upside) price target at Roth Capital Partners.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (154% upside) price target at Citigroup.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (42% upside) price target at Citi.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (109% upside) price target at Citi.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (177% upside) price target at Citi.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) initiated with Buy rating and $66 (59% upside) price target at Citi.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) initiated with Strong Buy rating and $50 (32% upside) price target at Needham.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $4.50 (27% upside) price target at RBC after it released disappointing data on HAE candidate BCX7353 earlier this week. Shares are down 4% premarket.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) downgraded to Market Perform with a $41 (flat) price target at Wells Fargo.