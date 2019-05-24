Foot Locker down 10% on earnings miss

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in Q1.

Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, sales increased 4.7%.

Gross margin rate improved 30 bps to 33.2%.

SG&A expense rate grew 100 bps to 20%.

Operating margin rate fell 10 bps to 11%.

Merchandise inventories up 0.1% Y/Y to $1.21B.

Store count -83 Y/Y to 3,201.

The company expects FY2019 EPS to be up high-single digits based on the share repurchase activity to date.

FL -10% premarket.

Previously: Foot Locker misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (May 24)