Santander Consumer USA adopts $400M stock buyback program

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) says its board authorized, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors did not object to, buying back up to $400M of the company's common stock.

The company may repurchase shares under the program through the end of Q2 2019.

The program has also been authorized by the board of its majority stockholder, Santander Holdings USA.

It's in addition to SC's previously announced $200M inaugural share repurchase program, which was completed in January 2019.

Some analysts have speculated that Santander Holdings may eventually buy back shares of SC that it doesn't already own.