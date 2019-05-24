Amazon could hit $3,000/share - Piper

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares could soar more than 65% to within the next two to three years, write Piper Jaffray analysts Michael J Olson and Yung Kim.

Key quote: “We have a high degree of confidence that Amazon shares can reach this level with no major acquisitions or other significant changes to the business."

If Amazon spun out AWS, it would help show the low valuation placed on Amazon's other businesses. The core retail business would trade below other brick-and-mortars and, valued like e-commerce rivals, would imply a potential $500B upside.