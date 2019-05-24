Total seeks to reduce stake in Kashagan oilfield - Reuters

Total (NYSE:TOT) is seeking to sell part of its 16.8% stake in Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield for as much as $4B, Reuters reports.

TOT reportedly wants to sell around a third of its stake in Kashagan, one of the world's largest oil fields with production of 400K bbl/day.

A sale would provide a cash boost for TOT as the company prepares to buy $8.8B of African assets from Occidental Petroleum in its acquisition of Anadarko.

TOT's partners in the field are Eni (NYSE:E), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), KazMunayGas, Inpex and China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR).