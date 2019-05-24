Global Payments, Total System have held merger talks - Bloomberg

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) jumps 6.4% and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) rises 1.4% in premarket trading after Bloomberg reports that the two companies have held preliminary talks that could lead to a merger.

They have also considered possible joint ventures or other ways to cooperate that may not include an all-out merger, according to people familiar with matter.

The two companies have businesses that are complementary to each other. Total System is the largest third-party processor for credit-card issuers in the U.S., while Global Payments is the fifth largest merchant acquirer, an institution that helps businesses handle credit and debit card payments, along with other transaction services.

If a deal is struck, it would follow two giant payment-services deals--Fidelity National Information Services' $34B deal for Worldpay and Fiserv's $22B purchase of First Data.