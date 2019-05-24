Drone progress sees JPMorgan upgrade Kratos

JPMorgan has upgraded Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Overweight from Neutral and raised its PT on shares to $24 (from $18).

The company has made good progress on "several fronts," the most key being its Valkyrie, which has gained the attention of Air Force.

While the tactical drone will not bring an "earnings windfall near term," milestones on it and other programs should help KTOS "for the time being."

Kratos currently has a Sell-side average rating of Outperform and Quant Rating of Neutral.