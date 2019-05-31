Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of June 2 - 8 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (6/3): Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN): Investor meeting on ASCO data.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO): Investor event.

FDA action date for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Zerbaxa for ventilated nosocomial pneumonia.

TUESDAY (6/4): CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): Investor Day, NYC.

WEDNESDAY (6/5): European Cystic Fibrosis Conference, Liverpool (4 days).

Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society, Coronado, CA (4 days). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH): Phase 3 eravacycline data.

FRIDAY (6/7): American Diabetes Scientific Sessions, San Francisco (5 days). Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO): 26 presentations, including data from seven Phase 3 studies of oral semaglutide in T2D. Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX): Multiple abstracts and posters on V-Go.

Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV): Business update.

SATURDAY (6/8): Associated Professional Sleep Societies Annual Meeting, San Antonio, TX (5 days).