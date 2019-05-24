GreenSky plans to buy back shares `aggressively'

Greensky (NASDAQ:GSKY) says the recent volatility of its share price provides an opportunity to accelerate its share repurchases.

"We have repurchased over $100M thus far, and intend to continue to buy back our shares aggressively,” said Chairman and CEO David Zalik.

GSKY fell almost 11% on May 15, the day its 10-Q filing disclosed that Regions Financial likely won't renew its existing commitment with the fintech.

In the past month, GSKY has declined almost 31%.

Sell-side average rating of Outperform (3 Buy; 2 Outperform; 6 Hold)