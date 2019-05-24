Investor group rips Brookfield offer for Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) +4.5% pre-market after investor JDP Capital Management says it has found "significant support" from other unitholders to oppose Brookfield Business Partners' (NYSE:BBU) $1.05/unit buyout offer.

JDP and the other investors "feel betrayed that BBU CEO Cyrus Madon would attempt to squeeze out minority unitholders at a price that is a 58% discount to the $2.50 per unit BBU initially paid for 60% of TOO in 2017."

JDP believes TOO is worth at least $4/unit, citing the company's $5.4B charter backlog with investment grade counterparties, unique duopolistic market position in its shuttle tanker fleet, high-spec FPSOs, much improved balance sheet profile, and an improved offshore market.

Separately, TOO says it has secured a new $450M revolving credit facility for 16 shuttle tankers.