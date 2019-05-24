Old Mutual suspends CEO over conflict-of-interest disagreement

Old Mutual (OTC:ODMUF) suspended its CEO Peter Moyo due to a dispute over how the company is handling a relationship between the South African insurer and an investment company that Moyo co-founded, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

When Moyo was named CEO in 2017, Old Mutual set up an arrangement regarding an earlier 291M-rand ($20M) investment made by the company in Moyo's NMT Capital. Moyo would be excluded from all decision-making regarding the relationship.

“Unfortunately the board and Mr. Moyo have disagreed materially on how the conflict of interest has been managed, resulting in a breakdown in the required mutual trust and confidence,” according to ta letter the company sent to shareholders.