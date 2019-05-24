ISS, Glass Lewis back NexPoint in Medley Capital proxy fight

Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis recommend that Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) stockholders vote to remove two incumbent directors, Seth Taube and Arthur Ainsberg, NexPoint Advisors says.

The two firms issued reports recommending that MCC stockholders vote for NexPoint's independent director nominees.

Medley Capital's annual meeting is scheduled for June 4.

The proxy fight comes after special shareholder meetings to vote on mergers among Medley Capital, Medley Management, and Sierra Income have been delayed several times due to legal challenges.