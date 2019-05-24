Newmont Goldcorp mine halts costing Mexico millions daily, minister says

Frequent work stoppages at Newmont Goldcorp's (NYSE:NEM) Penasquito gold mine in Mexico are costing "millions" every day to the country and the company, says the deputy economy minister responsible for mining.

Truck drivers have blocked access to Mexico's largest gold mine since March 27 and protesters say mining operations caused a water supply to dry up; NEM has since suspended production as well as payments and benefits to villages surrounding the site.

Urging a solution that would restart operations, the minister says it is not clear whether the water supply dried up as a result of the mine, but the company must be involved in resolving "legitimate demands" about water.