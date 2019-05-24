Buy Alibaba on trade war pullback - Stifel

Stifel adds Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to its select list after the recent pullback on trade war concerns, the Altaba sale, and near-term growth concerns.

Key quote: "The stock now trades at 13x F2021 EBITDA, and is even cheaper on earnings from the company’s core marketplace-based businesses (primarily Tmall and Taobao; 55% of F2019 revenue)."

The firm notes that BABA expects to maintain organic growth in the mid-30% range in FY20, which is "significantly" above its peer group.