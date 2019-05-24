Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands

Morgan Stanley is taking a breather on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) after riding a long recommendation to an over 1700% gain over a decade.

The firm lowers STZ to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight vs. the Sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish, and Quant Rating of Neutral.

MS breakdown on Constellation: "We believe the market is now more appropriately discounting STZ’s long-term corporate revenue growth prospects, as the DCF market-implied +5.5% LT growth forecast for STZ is close to our +6% forecast. Near term, we also see limited potential for beer margin upside in FY20 (we are essentially in-line with STZ’s flat beer margin forecast at +4 bps), and with subpar weather and just OK results (based on scanner data and industry feedback) so far in fiscal Q1, we see some modest risk to our 8% Q1 beer depletion forecast."