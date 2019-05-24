Vedanta fights back as Zambian government moves to control copper unit

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) has challenged a Zambian high court order earlier this week that named a liquidator to oversee its Konkola Copper Mines unit.

The order was granted after an application by state-owned Zambia Consolidated Copper, which holds a 20% stake in KCM; Vedanta owns 80%.

The case has been adjourned until June 5, and KCM will continue to be run by the court-appointed liquidator until then.

The government cited breaches of KCM's operating license and its financial position as justification for its move to place the company in liquidation.

The move to seize control of KCM, one of Africa's biggest copper producers, has rattled investors already concerned about the country's ability to service a ~$10B debt burden.