Flowr to trade on Nasdaq

Cannabis production platform Flowr Corporation (OTCPK:FLWPF) announces that it landed approval from the Nasdaq to list shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol FLWR.

"We have made tremendous progress against our strategic priorities in 2019, and the approval of our listing on the Nasdaq further enhances our capital markets objectives. This listing provides us with broader access to investors around the world and is a natural progression for Flowr," says Flowr CEO Vinay Tolia.

Shares of Flowr are up 15% over the last 52 weeks in Toronto trading.

Source: Press Release