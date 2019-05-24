Jefferies sees 74% upside in Aphria; shares ahead 4% premarket

Cannabis producer Aphria (NYSE:APHA) is up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of a bullish call at Jefferies. Analyst Owen Bennett (Buy/C$15) sees a "big disconnect between valuation and strategic positioning," adding that a "significant re-rating in shares" is ahead as the company emerges from allegations of inflated assets and insider deals. He also believes positive developments in the U.S. could boost the stock.

Shares closed in Canada yesterday at C$8.62.

The SA Authors' Rating is Neutral. The Quant Rating is Very Bearish. The Sell Side Rating is Buy but is based on only one analyst.