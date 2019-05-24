Vodafone +2.8% as HSBC raises to Buy

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is up 2.8% in premarket trading on Nasdaq following an upgrade to Buy at HSBC.

The firm is looking to the future, with limiting factors such as a drawn-out German spectrum auction and the company's dividend cut behind it. Meanwhile completion of the Liberty deal is ahead, and the dividend reset was welcome medicine for the balance sheet, HSBC says.

It's set a price target of 160 pence; that implies 26% upside from current pricing in London.

Vodafone currently has a sell-side average rating of Buy, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Neutral, and Quant Rating of Neutral.