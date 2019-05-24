Diffusion Pharma down 17% on equity offering

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) is down 17% premarket in reaction to its direct offering of 1,317,060 common shares at $4.77 per share to institutional and accredited investors, for gross proceeds of ~$6.28M.

The Company also agreed to issue 1,317,060 unregistered warrants in a concurrent private placement to purchase one common share for each common stock purchased with an exercise price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of ~$165K.

Net proceeds will be used to fund R&D activities, including clinical trial activities, and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 28.