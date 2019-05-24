House bill would encourage annuities in 401(k) plans

The House of Representatives passes legislation that's intended to make it easier for employers to offer 401(k)-type accounts and would encourage those plans to offer annuities, a type of insurance that guarantees a monthly income stream as long as the retiree lives.

The bill would also would boost that age at which individuals must start taking withdrawals from 401(k) and individual retirement accounts to 72 from 70.5 and would repeal the age cap for contributing to traditional IRAs, which now stands at 70.5.

Regarding the measure on annuities in 401(k) plans, it would give certain employers some protection from future liability if the insurance company they choose to administer the payments later fails to pay claims.

The bill passed 417-3 in the House and Senators have indicated they're willing to quickly take up the legislation, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Trump isn't expected to oppose it.

