Best Buy cancels Samsung Galaxy Fold preorders

Best Buy is canceling all preorders for Samsung's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) premium folding device, according to an email sent to customers. The retailer notes that Samsung still hasn't provided a new release date for the premium folding device.

Last month, Samsung announced it would indefinitely delay the Fold's release after early testers encountered quality issues.

Earlier this month, the company said it would cancel any preorders on May 31 for customers who hadn't confirmed they still wanted a Fold. The move was made to comply with federal regulations.