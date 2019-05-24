Stocks, Treasury yields bounce after yesterday's selloff

Stocks open with a broad-based rebound after stumbling yesterday on trade and growth concerns; S&P and Dow both +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Pres. Trump said last night that issues with Huawei could be included in a trade deal with China, although no trade talks are currently planned.

European bourses also are bouncing back, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.8% and Germany's DAX +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In the U.S., the S&P information technology ( +0.9% ), materials ( +0.8% ) and industrials ( +0.7% ) sectors lead the market higher while the consumer staples sector (flat) shows relative weakness.

U.S. Treasury prices pull back from yesterday's big advance, pushing the two-year yield up 5 bps to 2.16% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.32%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.77.