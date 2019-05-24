UK regulator to open more BT infrastructure for fiber

The UK's telecom regulator has a draft decision that will open up more of the infrastructure of BT Openreach (BT -0.3% ) to companies laying fiber-optic cable.

The order from Ofcom would open up those poles and ducts (built by the former monopoly provider) to more companies serving large businesses and building out to support mobile and broadband networks.

Last year Ofcom opened that access to companies serving residential customers: "Under these rules, Openreach, which maintains the UK’s main broadband network, must let rival companies use its telegraph poles and underground ducts to lay their own fiber cables to residential customers. This access can cut the upfront cost of building full-fiber networks by around half."