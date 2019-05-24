DXC targets cut after weak EPS outlook

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating on DXC (DXC +1.3% ) but lowers the price target from $85 to $83 after yesterday's mixed Q4 print and the FY20 given on the conference call.

DXC guides revenue of $20.7B-21.2B (estimate: $20.84B) and downside EPS of $7.75-8.50 (estimate: $9.24) with adjusted FCF at 90%+ of adjusted net income.

Analyst Bryan Bergin says the FY20 guidance "registers well below est. but the silver lining is the potential for a faster transition to a viable long-term business as it is showing a better execution handle on portions of the business."

RBC stays at Outperform and trims the PT from $84 to $75, citing the "multiple discount is based on DXC’s continued business transition from traditional IT services to more relevant digital businesses."