Destination XL -3.9% post Q1 results

Destination XL Group (DXLG -3.9% ) reports comparable-store sales decreased of 1.2% in Q1.

Gross margin declined 100 bps to 43.7%.

Merchandise margin declined 150 bps Y/Y, was due to higher promotional activity partially offset by an improvement in shipping costs.

The improvement in occupancy costs, was primarily due to a decrease of $0.7M in total occupancy costs, due to closed stores.

SG&A expense rate improved 60 bps to 39.5% .

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 43 bps to 4.25%.

Inventories up to $112.3M, cash and equivalents of $6.8M and total debt was $79M.

Store count were 328.

FY 2019 Outlook: Plan to open 2 new DXL retail stores, rebrand 12 Casual Male XL retail stores to DXL retail stores, and rebrand 1 Casual Male XL outlet to a DXL outlet store. Also plan to close 5 Casual Male XL retail stores, 1 DXL store and all 5 Rochester Clothing stores.

