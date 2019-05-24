Cavco Industries up 17% on Q4 earnings beats

Cavco Industries (CVCO +17.7% ) reported Q4 revenues of $241.1M a decrease of 0.06% Y/Y, due to reduced home sales volume, largely offset by price increases and product mix.

Factory-built housing revenue $225.53M (-1.1% Y/Y) and Financial services $15.59M (+7.8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 75 bps to 23.1%; and operating margin declined by 60 bps to 10.1%.

SG&A expenses were $31.49M (+10.9% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 13.1% up by 135 bps.

Total factory-built homes sold in Q4 were 3,519 (-13.4% Y/Y).

