Cavco Industries up 17% on Q4 earnings beats

Cavco Industries (CVCO +17.7%) reported Q4 revenues of $241.1M a decrease of 0.06% Y/Y, due to reduced home sales volume, largely offset by price increases and product mix.
Factory-built housing revenue $225.53M (-1.1% Y/Y) and Financial services $15.59M (+7.8% Y/Y).
Q4 Gross margin improved by 75 bps to 23.1%; and operating margin declined by 60 bps to 10.1%.
SG&A expenses were $31.49M (+10.9% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 13.1% up by 135 bps.
Total factory-built homes sold in Q4 were 3,519 (-13.4% Y/Y).
Previously: Cavco beats by $0.79, beats on revenue (May 23)
