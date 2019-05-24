Lonmin investors should reject Sibanye deal, Africa's top bank says

Africa's biggest bank says Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF) investors should reject Sibanye-Stillwater's (SBGL -2.7% ) takeover offer because it undervalues the company's assets by as much as $460M.

While SBGL's offer equates to 11.60 rand/share, Lonmin's value at current metal prices is 45% higher, and if assets such as Lonmin's suspended K4 project, spare processing capacity and a concentrator are factored in, Lonmin is worth ~R35/share, says Standard Bank analyst Leroy Mnguni.

"Given the compelling indications that the pending Sibanye offer grossly undervalues Lonmin, we see increased risk that more than 25% of the shareholders will vote against the offer," Mnguni says.

SBGL needs support from 75% of Lonmin shareholders at a meeting in London next Tuesday.