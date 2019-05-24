FDA OKs first Zika diagnostic test in U.S.

The FDA approves Seattle, WA-based InBios International's ZIKV Direct 2.0 IgM Capture ELISA, the first ZIKA diagnostic test commercially available in the U.S.

The assay, which detects IgM antibodies to the Zika virus indicating recent exposure, was previously available under the agency's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The FDA approved Roche's Zika screening test in October 2017. Chembio's point-of-care DPP Zika test for IgM antibodies has been available in the U.S. under EUA status since September 2017.