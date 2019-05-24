GAM Holding +29% after Soros stake, sale efforts revived

GAM Holding (OTCPK:GMHLF) rises 29% in U.S. trading after billionaire investor George Soros disclosed a 3% stake in the Swiss asset manager and a report that it's renewed efforts to sell itself.

GAM has suffered ~$28B in outflows since the scandal surrounding its star bond manager Tim Haywood broke last year.

The new drive to sell itself follows earlier attempts that foundered, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has gauged interest from banks, asset managers, and insurers, the Bloomberg article said.

