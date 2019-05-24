Wedbush trims Autodesk's target after misses

Wedbush stays at Neutral and cuts its Autodesk (ADSK -6.3% ) target from $166 to $164 after yesterday's earnings misses, saying that a light Q1 "probably doesn’t matter much in the grand scheme, as long as the global demand environment remains on track and there’s not a lurking execution issue."

Keybanc stays at Overweight and a $196 PT, saying the "near-term outlook remains intact" since ADSK reiterated its full-year outlook.

Baird stays at Outperform and sees the revenue softness and resulting pullback as a buying opportunity.

ADSK has a Neutral Quant rating, Neutral average SA Authors' rating, and Outperform Sell Side rating.