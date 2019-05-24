Urban Tea -49% after share offering

Urban Tea (MYT -49.2% ) craters after announcing it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase ~$4.6M worth of its shares and warrants

The company is selling 2.845M ordinary shares and will issue warrants to purchase up to 1.809M ordinary shares.

Deal terms: The warrants will be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance for a period of five years at an exercise price of $1.86 per share. The purchase price for one ordinary share and a corresponding warrant will be $1.62.

Source: Press Release