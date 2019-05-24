Cemtrex announces reverse split to regain NASDAQ compliance

Cemtrex (CETX -4.4% ) announces that effective at 9:00 a.m., EDT, on June 13, 2019, the Company will effect a six-for-one reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from ~16,737,009 million shares to ~2,789,502 million shares.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring Cemtrex into compliance with the minimum average closing share price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.