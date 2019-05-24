Friday's early stock rally fades

After an initial bounce, stocks lose most of their gains as U.S.-China trade worries weigh on markets.
The Nasdaq, up 0.1%, had risen as high as 0.9% soon after the open; the S&P 500's earlier gain of 0.7% vanishes to a 0.1% decline, and the Dow's rise of 0.7% recedes to +0.1%.
The stronger performers are real estate (+0.3%), information technology (+0.3%) and financials (+0.3%) sectors; lagging are consumer staples (-0.7%) and energy (-0.4%).
Crude oil slips 0.2% to $57.77 per barrel.
10-year Treasury yield rises 2 basis points to 2.32%.
Dollar Index falls 0.2% to 97.64.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox