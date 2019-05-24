Friday's early stock rally fades

After an initial bounce, stocks lose most of their gains as U.S.-China trade worries weigh on markets.

The Nasdaq, up 0.1% , had risen as high as 0.9% soon after the open; the S&P 500's earlier gain of 0.7% vanishes to a 0.1% decline , and the Dow's rise of 0.7% recedes to +0.1% .

The stronger performers are real estate ( +0.3% ), information technology ( +0.3% ) and financials ( +0.3% ) sectors; lagging are consumer staples ( -0.7% ) and energy ( -0.4% ).

Crude oil slips 0.2% to $57.77 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield rises 2 basis points to 2.32%.