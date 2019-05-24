Revolution Lighting receives temporary stay of delisting from Nasdaq

Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT +108% ) says that on May 22, 2019, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel of The Nasdaq Stock Market informing the Company that the Panel has granted the Company’s request to stay the suspension of the Company’s securities from Nasdaq pending a final determination from the Panel regarding the Company’s listing status.

A final listing determination will be made after the Company’s hearing before the Panel, which hearing is scheduled for June 6, 2019.

Press Release