SQM downgraded at BMO on lithium rebound concerns, earnings trajectory

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM -0.9% ) extends yesterday's post-earnings rout as BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $31 price target, cut from $47, citing concerns about a lithium rebound.

SQM may trade sideways "for some time" with its lithium expansion timing pushed out by years, and it will take longer for sentiment to bottom given the stock's near-term earnings trajectory, BMO analyst Joel Jackson says.

Jackson also says while the possibility of "meaningful downside" is uncertain, SQM stock already trades at a ~3x EBITDA premium relative to rival Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

SQM currently has a Sell-side average rating of Hold, a Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Very Bullish, and Quant Rating of Very Bearish.