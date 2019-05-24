Silvercorp Metals Q4 cash flow more than doubled, despite lower precious metals prices

Silvercorp Metals (SVM +3.4% ) reported Q4 sales decrease ~10% to $35M mainly due to the decrease in net realized selling prices and less silver & lead sold.

Sold around 1.3M ounces of silver (-14%), 700 ounces of gold (flat), 12.7M pounds of lead (-5%), and 7.3M pounds of zinc; re mined was up 13% to 161,400 tonnes.

Net realized selling prices for silver, gold, olead, and zinc declined 11%, 3%, 18%, and 41% to $12.73, $1,084, $0.90, $0.75, respectively;

Gross margin compressed from 50% to 47%; reported lower adjusted net income of $4.6M compared to $7.5M in Q4

Cash flow from operations reached $6M up from $2.9M last year.

All-in, sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, came in at $4.49 vs. $3.04 in the prior year.

Silvercorp also plans to bring its BYP gold mine in Hunan province that is suspended since 2014, back into production, targeting 30,000 ounces of the yellow metal a year.

Previously: Silvercorp Metals EPS in-line, beats on revenue (May 23)