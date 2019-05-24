AgraFlora Organics to acquire Organic Flower's Assets

AgraFlora Organics International (OTCPK:PUFXF -0.5% ) have entered into a binding Letter of Intent whereby AgraFlora will acquire 100% of Organic Flower's assets including OFIG's 20% interest in the Delta Greenhouse Complex, an array of domestic downstream/product formulation operations and the rights to an trans-European distribution network.

It is anticipated that the sale price for the assets will be comprised of 1.15 shares of Agraflora for each one (1) issued and outstanding share of OFIG at the time of closing.

Transaction remains subject to applicable corporate, securities and exchange approvals and/or filings.