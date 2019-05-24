Dow upgraded on valuation at J.P. Morgan

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight with a $49 price target at J.P. Morgan, which says the stock's valuation now reflects a petrochemical company multiple for 2020 that is closer to a more normal range.

Consensus estimates for both price and volume in H2 2019 are now more conservative with U.S.-China trade issues unresolved, Brexit issues in Europe pending and slower global growth, says JPM analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas.

Dow's dividend yield is now 5.8%, which should act as a brake to equity price deterioration, and estimated free cash flow generation for Dow in 2020 of 10% as a base case likely will support the share price, according to Zekauskas.

Dow currently has a Sell-side average rating of Outperform and a Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish.