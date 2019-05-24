Lions Gate slides as Starz fate looms heavy

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A -9.4% , LGF.B -8.8% ) is on its harshest drop since October after yesterday's earnings whiffed as the company swung to a loss on double-digit revenue declines.

Starz TV was a relative bright spot against a large drop in motion picture revenues (on a smaller film slate) -- but even so, it lagged expectations, with domestic subscribers dropping 400,000 from last quarter, and gross contribution dropping to $129.4M from $146.3M and segment profit falling to $108.6M from $122.4M.

And Starz M&A prospects are heavy on investors' minds with reports the company turned down a $5B offer from CBS, though Lions Gate is telling a story of continued integration.

The company won't comment on M&A, CEO Jon Feltheimer said on a conference call, and "I would say simply what you heard on the call today is that we have a plan. That plan is we're super confident about it. We are executing on the plan."

They're continuing to invest in a Starz programming slate, he said in the call, with five new series greenlit or fast-tracked in the past two months, and "we look forward to telling you in the near future about a number of interesting packaging, bundling and symmetrical marketing agreements on which we've been working and for which Starz is the perfect fit."

Loop Capital's Alan Gould says the miss will drive Lions Gate to a dual track of exploring a Starz sale and raising equity to drive international growth. Even as a reversal of strategy, he sees the company selling Starz for the right price.

Earnings call transcript