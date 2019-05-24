BOE warns of `wrong-way risk' of margin loans at banks

Bank of England's chief executive of Prudential Regulation Authority, Sam Woods, warns that margin loans, typically extended by big investment banks, can risk weakening the financial system.

These type of loans, where banks loan against equity holdings of the borrower, "will often create wrong-way risk because the value of the collateral may well be linked to the credit-worthiness of the borrower," he said.

He estimates that banks in London lost more than €1B in a single deal in 2017.

Also, he said, the risk may be difficult to detect since this type of lending because it's not well-captured in today's capital framework for banks, partly because it "tends to sprawl awkwardly across credit, market, and operational risk requirements."

"These margin loans have an echo of the problems we’ve been tackling on capitalization of equity-release mortgages – complexity creates a weakness in the system," Woods said.