Worst news now behind Vale, BAML analyst says in upgrade to Buy

Vale (VALE +3.3% ) pushes out to a strong gain after winning sell-side upgrades at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital.

BAML analyst Timna Tanners raises shares to Buy from Neutral and lifts the stock's price target to $15.50 from $14.50, saying the worst of headline risk appears to be behind the company and that Brazil politicians ultimately will want to restore lost tax revenue.

"While civil lawsuits can drag on, management has been replaced and recent headlines have been more bark than bite with no production impact but reputational hit from rail disruptions and Gongo Soco dam risks," Tanners writes.

Also, RBC upgrades shares to Sector Perform from Underperform with an $11 price target, up from $10, as analyst Tyler Broda says valuation has now moved to neutral levels after a challenging six-month run while the near-term outlook for iron ore has turned more robust.

Vale currently has a Sell-side average rating of Outperform and a Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Neutral.