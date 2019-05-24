Bitcoin bulls hyped for the next `halvening'

Bitcoin enthusiasts have already started acclaiming that the next "halvening", expected in May 2020, will spark price gains for the popular cryptocurrency.

The event occurs every few years when number of coins awarded to Bitcoin-miners are cut by half in an effort to preserve the value of the digital currency.

Bitcoin rallies occurred after two previous halving events in 2012 and 2016, proponents point out.

A number of skeptics, though, say there haven't been enough "halvenings" yet to prove the point. "With a sample size of two, it’s hard to assign any statistical significance to the event," Eric Turner, director of research at Messari.

In theory, halving the number of new tokens issued every few years is intended to make the existing assets more valuable by the time the last coin is scheduled to be mined in 2140.

By the very nature of halving the number of new tokens issued very few years, “on an absolute basis, each halvening is becoming increasingly less relevant," said Kyle Samani, co-founder of crypto hedge fund Multicoin Capital Management.

Related ticker: BTC-USD