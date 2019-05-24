Boeing faces SEC probe into 737 MAX disclosures - Bloomberg

The SEC is investigating whether Boeing (BA +1.5% ) properly disclosed issues tied to the grounded 737 MAX jetliner, as regulators intensify their scrutiny of the company following two deadly crashes, Bloomberg reports.

The SEC is examining whether Boeing was adequately forthcoming to shareholders about material problems with the plane and is reviewing the company's accounting to make sure its financial statements have appropriately reflected potential impacts from the problems, according to the report.

Shares have traded higher all day after FAA staff reportedly told the UN's aviation agency that the grounding of 737 MAX Jets in the U.S. could end as early as late June.