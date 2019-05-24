Centene perks up 3% on Third Point stake

Centene (CNC +2.6% ) is up on below-average volume (up 4% from the intraday low of $54.58) in apparent reaction to the news that Dan Loeb's Third Point Ventures owns at least a $300M stake in the managed care provider and, according to the Wall Street Journal, is urging the company to sell itself before swallowing WellCare Health Plans (WCG -0.3% ) for $15.3B.

Activist investors, including Corvex and Sachem Head, in addition to Third Point, want management to consider potential buyout offers before consummating the WellCare transaction.