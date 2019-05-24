HP bull praises 'refreshingly solid' print

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah says HP's (HPQ +5.1% ) earnings report delivered "a refreshingly solid revenue and EPS beat, and had good news to report the first quarter after seeing channel supplies materially impact the stock."

Baruah's bullish view of HP's reinvention remains intact for both the PC and Printer businesses, noting management's call comments that sources of softness were identified and are being addressed.

Loop maintains a Buy rating and $28 PT.

HPQ has a Neutral Quant rating, Bullish average SA Authors' rating, and Outperform Sell Side rating.