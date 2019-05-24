Barrick CEO Bristow defends Acacia buyout proposal

Barrick Gold's (GOLD -0.2% ) offer to buy the rest of Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) is fair because it reflects the risk of increasing its exposure to Tanzania, says CEO Mark Bristow.

Barrick, which owns 63.9% of Acacia, earlier this week proposed to buy out the minority shareholders at a nearly 11% discount to its Tuesday closing price and 42% below Barrick's own audited valuation of Acacia's assets in its 2018 annual report.

"Tanzania is considered a higher risk jurisdiction and [Acacia] hasn't been functioning as a company should be, otherwise we wouldn’t be interfering in it," the CEO says.

By taking back full control of Acacia, Bristow hopes to persuade Tanzania's government to lift the two-year export ban that has hurt the company's production and profitability.

"An outcome whereby Acacia could return to a normalized operating environment appears increasingly unlikely, and we believe this was the trigger to Barrick proposing the offer," Jefferies analysts say.

Barrick has until June 18 to make a firm offer for Arcadia or walk away.