Stocks bounce back as thin trading magnifies moves

Stocks pull back up after early gains faded, as thin trading before a holiday weekend exaggerates the market's volatility.
The Nasdaq rises 0.4%, not as high as the 0.9% rise it notched earlier, but not as bad as +0.1% in late morning trading.
The S&P 500 and Dow took similar up-and-down-and-up again paths. S&P gains 0.3% in early afternoon trading, and the Dow advances 0.5%, nearing its 0.7% gain earlier.
All but two S&P 500 industry sectors are back in the green, with financials (+0.6%) and information technology (+0.5%) showing the most strength; consumer staples (-0.3%) and energy (-0.1%) lag the broader market.
Crude oil rises 0.6% to $58.26 per barrel.
10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 2.327%.
