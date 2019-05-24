Stocks bounce back as thin trading magnifies moves

Stocks pull back up after early gains faded, as thin trading before a holiday weekend exaggerates the market's volatility.

The Nasdaq rises 0.4% , not as high as the 0.9% rise it notched earlier, but not as bad as +0.1% in late morning trading.

The S&P 500 and Dow took similar up-and-down-and-up again paths. S&P gains 0.3% in early afternoon trading, and the Dow advances 0.5% , nearing its 0.7% gain earlier.

All but two S&P 500 industry sectors are back in the green, with financials ( +0.6% ) and information technology ( +0.5% ) showing the most strength; consumer staples ( -0.3% ) and energy ( -0.1% ) lag the broader market.

Crude oil rises 0.6% to $58.26 per barrel.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 2.327%.