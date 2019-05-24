U.S. total rig count slides by 4, oil rigs fall 5

The total count of active U.S. drilling rigs fell by 4 to 983 after shedding 3 in the prior two weeks, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly survey.
The active oil rig count dropped by 5 to 797 while gas rigs gained 1 to 186.
The total rig count is 76 rigs lower than last year's count of 1,059, with oil rigs down 62 and gas rigs down 12.
WTI crude oil +0.7% to $58.31/bbl.
